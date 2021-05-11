2021 Compendium of Federal Medicine

One of the great sages of our time, baseball player Yogi Berra, is credited with saying, “It ain’t over until it’s over.” While there is some doubt whether Berra used exactly those words, the sentiment clearly resonates now.

The concept certainly applies to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a growing number of Americans are being vaccinated, it still is not clear when the viral outbreak will end – or, whether it will ever actually end and become something like seasonal influenza.

It also applies to other events. Did whoever ordered the use of Agent Orange to clear leaves and vegetation for military operations during the Vietnam War have any idea of the repercussions? How about those authorizing burn pits to get rid of waste during military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan? Obviously not. Being mere humans, we can only anticipate so many consequences of our actions or in actions. Who would have guessed then that those would still be pivotal decisions that continued to impact federal medicine 20 or 40 years later?

The bigger issue, as the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has clearly shown, is how medical professionals respond – resolve, adapt, mitigate, work around — once a consequence is identified. In some ways, that is what the 2021 Compendium of Federal Medicine is about. It takes an in-depth look at optimal use of medications, new benefits of existing devices and fully realizing the potential of technologies (think telehealth). It also is about the continuing challenge of trying to understand diseases and conditions – their etiologies, symptoms and results – to learn to better treat them, even when circumstances are far less than optimal.

Federal medicine, as with healthcare worldwide, might have been consumed with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for the last year and beyond. But acute conditions and chronic diseases weren’t put on hold during that time; if anything, care actually became much more complex because of access issues.

Much has been made – and rightly so – about the heroism of healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. That glory should be shared with clinicians who might not have been on the pandemic front lines but still had to continue their battles against other healthcare conditions – some as deadly or devastating as COVID-19 — in extremely difficult circumstances.

As the articles in the Compendium of Federal Medicine reveal, healthcare professionals at the VA and in the military responded very well. And, undoubtedly, they will continue to overcome challenges as the true long term consequences of SARs-CoV-2 infection and delayed care for other conditions become clearer over time.