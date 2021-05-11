About 20% of Post-9/11 Combat Veterans Suffer Posttraumatic Headaches

Painful and disabling headaches torment more than 20% of former servicemembers, especially those younger than 50 who deployed to the Middle East. A challenge for clinicians is differentiating traumatic from non-traumatic headaches and finding effective treatment for migraines and other types of headaches frequently suffered by veterans.

RICHMOND, VA — About 3% of the overall population has chronic daily headache/chronic migraines. In the post-9/11 combat veteran cohort, however, 20% or more of former servicemembers face that issue.

In fact, according to a review from the Headache Center of Excellence at the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System, more than 380,000 veterans younger than 50received care for a headache in 2017.1

Making diagnosis and treatment especially complex is teasing out which headaches are posttraumatic versus nontraumatic. A combination of VA and military researchers led by the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center sought to better understand that with a phenotypic analysis of posttraumatic headaches (PTH) compared to headaches unrelated to concussion.2

To do that, they focused on a random sample of recently deployed soldiers from the Warrior Strong cohort, consisting of 557 servicemembers with and 1,030 without a history of a recent mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), essentially concussion. Those with mTBI+ soldiers were subdivided as 230 with headache (PTH+) or 327 (PTH-) without.

The authors based their headache classification on a detailed phenotypic questionnaire. In addition, medical encounters for headache were documented for the year after deployment.

Researchers emphasized that their findings, published in the journal Neurology, are limited to the military personnel with headaches, consisting of 94% of the mTBI+ participants and 76% of those with TBI-.

Results indicated that, besides headache duration, all headache/migraine features were more common or more severe in the PTH+ group compared to the mTBI- cohort, which didn’t suffer concussion, or those with nontraumatic headaches (PTH-).

In fact, researchers pointed out that headaches were quite similar in the mTBI- and PTH- groups.

Features most specific to PTH+ group included:

allodynia,

visual aura,

sensory aura,

daily headache, and

continuous headache.

The study also determined that medical consultation for headache was most common in the PTH+ group (62%) versus the PTH- group (20%) or the mTBI- group (13%) (p < 0.008).

“In this cohort of recently deployed soldiers, PTHs are more severe, frequent, and migraine-like and more often associated with medical consultation compared to headaches presumed unrelated to concussion,” the authors concluded. “Future observational studies are needed to verify and characterize the PTH phenotype, which could be followed by treatment trials with appropriate and possibly novel outcomes for prespecified subgroups.”

Another study, spearheaded by the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, MD, and involving a range of researchers from the VA and other military institutions, attempted to determine “whether there is an overarching unobserved latent trait that drives the expression of observed features of post-traumatic headache and other headaches.”

The post-hoc analysis, published in the journal Cephalalgia, also used data from the Warrior Strong Cohort Study conducted from 2010 through 2015. Soldiers were screened for concussion history at routine post-deployment health assessments, a random sample was invited to participate, and 1,567 were enrolled.

In the study, 12 headache phenotypic features were used to measure to what degree headache complexity predicted when medical care would be sought.

Of 1,094 participants with headaches, 198 were classified as having post-traumatic headache. Those headaches were compared to those experienced by 249 soldiers with concussion history and 647 without.

Complexity Level

Results indicated that patients were more likely to report all 12 headache features compared to those with non-concussive headaches. That soldier groups differed in their mean headache complexity level (p < 0.001) led researchers to the conclusion that post-traumatic headache soldiers had greater headache complexity compared to non-concussed soldiers (standardized mean difference = 0.91, 95% confidence interval: 0.72-1.09, p < 0.001 and to concussed soldiers with coincidental headaches standardized mean difference = 0.75, 95% confidence interval: 0.53-0.96, p < 0.001).

The authors author determined that increasing headache complexity predicted medical encounters for headache (odds ratio = 1.87, 95% confidence interval: 1.49-2.35, p < 0.001) and migraine (odds ratio = 3.74, 95% confidence interval: 2.33-5.98, p < 0.001) during the year following deployment.

“The current study provided support for a single latent trait, characterized by observed headache symptoms, that differentiates between concussive and non-concussive headaches and predicts use of medical care for headache,” researchers wrote. “The single trait confirmatory factor analysis suggests that post-traumatic headaches differ from non-concussive headaches by severity more than kind, based on the symptoms assessed.”

One reason it is so important to differentiate among headache types is that medications for migraines don’t always work in post-traumatic headaches. That is not always, the case, however.

A small observational study in 2019 by James A. Charles, MD, of Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, NJ, indicated that erenumab showed some effectiveness in mild post-traumatic headache migraine phenotype with and without aura.4

“There is no clinical algorithm of pharmacotherapy for migraine following post-traumatic headache,” Charles pointed out in a Journal of Concussion report. “Most migraine preventatives that are typically used are either ineffective or not tolerated.”

Included in the study were seven patients who met the clinical criteria for migraine with or without aura following post-traumatic headache; all had failed or were intolerant of conventional migraine preventatives. Participants, most of whom had no history of migraine or whose post-traumatic headaches presented differently than migraines, received erenumab 140 mg subcutaneously.

Charles recorded descriptive headache intensity or disability using the Head Impact Test-6 and monthly headache days before and after treatment.

While all patients were debilitated on presentation and demonstrated no signs of spontaneous resolution, they responded with a 95% (SD 1.22, p < 0.001) reduction in headache days, according to the study.

Charles noted that all Head Impact Test-6 scores went from disabling to non disabling without adverse effects. Further, he wrote, “Most required only one dose of erenumab with no migraine recurrence. Onset of efficacy often became apparent within days to four weeks. Extended follow-up six months after treatment revealed no relapses.”

Charles urged large-scale studies of use of erenubab “for this highly prevalent, disabling, condition which has no effective established treatment.”