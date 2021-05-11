BTK Inhibitors Are Preferred Treatment for Relapsed/Refractory MCL

COLUMBUS, OH – Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), an uncommon B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has an aggressive clinical course in the majority of patients and remains uncurable. It also is extremely challenging to treat, according to a new review.

Over the last few years, Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have become the preferred treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory MCL, according to a recent journal article. Also good candidates for the therapy are patients considered unfit for chemotherapy or those with chemo-resistant disease.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-led researchers pointed out that, for most patients, treatment is required at the time of diagnosis, with age, performance status, comorbidities, and patient/physician’s preference all playing a role in therapy decisions. Writing in OncoTargets & Therapy, the authors advised, “Younger fit patients are typically treated with intensive chemotherapy (generally defined as regimens including high-dose cytarabine) with or without consolidative autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT), whereas older or unfit patients are treated with less-intensive chemotherapy. Maintenance with rituximab is commonly considered in both approaches.”1

“Both intensive and less-intensive approaches result in high response rates that exceed 80% to 90%, but intensive chemotherapy results in deeper responses and longer remissions,” they added. “However, even in patients treated with intensive chemotherapy, relapses are inevitable with 4- to 6-year progression-free survival (PFS) of 50% to 65%.”

With relapsed MCL a major therapeutic challenge, six non-chemotherapy agents are currently approved in the United States and/or Europe for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory MCL: bortezomib, temsirolimus, lenalidomide, and three Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors: ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and zanubrutinib.

“Of these agents, the BTK inhibitors are generally considered the preferred treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory MCL as they have the highest response rates and are generally well-tolerated,” according to the review, which added that three BTK inhibitors are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relapsed/refractory MCL: ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and zanubrutinib.

The authors emphasized out that the second-generation BTK inhibitors, acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib, “were designed to have less off-target inhibition than ibrutinib and an enhanced safety profile. Beyond safety, the improved selectivity of the second-generation BTK inhibitors might impact their efficacy and potential for combination therapy.”

The authors called for more research comparing first- and second-generation BTK inhibitors. “Zanubrutinib is now the third irreversible BTK inhibitor approved for patients with relapsed/refractory MCL. Cross-trial comparisons show similar efficacy for ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and zanubrutinib in relapsed/refractory MCL,” they wrote. “However, the toxicity profiles of these BTK inhibitors appear to vary, and the more selective BTK inhibitors zanubrutinib and acalabrutinib may be associated with a lower incidence of some toxicities of interest including cardiovascular toxicity. Results of ongoing randomized clinical trials comparing acalabrutinib and zanubrutinib with ibrutinib will be important.”