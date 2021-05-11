For COVID-19 Patients, Close Glucose Monitoring Improves Outcomes

CGM Technology Used to Improve Care

NEW YORK — Shortly after the pandemic reached U.S. shores, physicians and researchers began sounding the alarm about risk factors not identified in the earlier outbreaks in China and Italy. In New York, as younger patients surged into hospitals along with the seniors clinicians had expected, physicians identified obesity as an underlying condition associated with poor outcomes in individuals of all ages.

Anecdotal reports also emerged of new-onset diabetes in COVID-19 patients, particularly in those with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher.

Researchers turned to VA records to learn more. As the largest integrated healthcare system in the country, the VA provides unparalleled access to data on a scale impossible to achieve elsewhere. José Alemán, MD, PhD, assistant professor of endocrinology at NYU Langone Health and a physician at the Manhattan campus of the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System, and his colleagues conducted a retrospective review of 6,585 patients treated for COVID-19 in VA facilities across the country.

Their analysis confirmed age, male sex and obesity as risk factors and provided insight into the link with diabetes. “In the veteran population, poor glycemic control, as measured by hemoglobin A1c levels, is a stronger risk factor for poor COVID-19 outcomes than BMI when compared head-to-head,” Alemán said. The data indicated that a high hemoglobin A1c count is up to four times more predictive of poor outcomes—requiring intensive care, needing mechanical ventilation or death—than high BMI.

Further, obesity and poor glycemic control appear to synergistically boost each other’s impact. “We’re in the process of establishing just how much it is, but it’s more than an additive effect,” Alemán noted.

Obesity alone has had a significant effect on the course of the pandemic in the United States—and at the VA. The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 42% of adults are obese. Recent VA research pegs the rate of obesity in veterans at 41%. Adding diabetes to the mix increases the risk for veterans. While about 20% of Americans have Type 2 diabetes, in veterans the rate exceeds 25%.

“A large segment of our population is a lot sicker than they think, by virtue of their underlying excess weight and the associated complications that have not been investigated, and COVID-19 laid that bare,” Alemán added.

Monitoring Glucose Levels

Other researchers have built on the awareness of the importance of glucose management in SARS-CoV-2 infections. Their work supports “a bidirectional relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes. On the one hand, diabetes is associated with an increased risk of severe COVID-19. On the other hand, new-onset diabetes and severe metabolic complications of preexisting diabetes, including diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolarity for which exceptionally high doses of insulin are warranted, have been observed in patients with COVID-19,” according to an international panel.1

More specifically, a meta-analysis of eight studies including more than 3,700 patients confirmed the early reports of new-onset diabetes. Among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in China, Italy and the U.S., 14.4% received a new diagnosis of diabetes. While some of those patients may have previously had undiagnosed diabetes, the physical stress of COVID-19 likely pushed individuals with elements of metabolic syndrome into full-blown Type 2 diabetes. In other instances, a misdirected immune system attack on the pancreas could have triggered Type 1 diabetes.2

Further, the researchers noted that “[r]ecent reports have shown that newly diagnosed diabetes may confer a greater risk for poor prognosis of COVID‐19 than no diabetes or pre‐existing diabetes,” making identifying and closely monitoring those patients especially important.

That’s not to say that monitoring patients with existing diabetes should be ignored. A study published in Diabetes Care determined that diabetic patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had an increased risk of poor outcomes if their blood glucose levels strayed from an established range.

The researchers noted that patients with good glycemic control appeared to have lower mortality during hospitalization and that continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) provided a “more comprehensive view of patients’ interstitial glucose levels, permitting quantification of hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia and glycemic variability. CGM might allow better glycemic control, with a reasonable target of glycemic control in patients with diabetes and COVID-19.”3

Overall, the researchers found that glucose levels above 160 mg/dL or below 70 mg/dL were associated with a significantly increased risk of composite adverse outcomes and longer hospitalization. Greater glycemic variability was also significantly associated with poor outcomes.

In April, investigators at Emory University, Grady Health System, and Morehouse University, all in Atlanta, and colleagues developed a protocol using remote continuous glucose monitoring with computerized insulin infusion for critically ill COVID-19 patients. The team had previously implemented CGM in the cardiac ICU and non-ICU units at Grady.4

“The severity of illness and clinical characteristics of ICU patients with COVID-19 (i.e., vasopressor requirements, medical nutrition therapy, high-dose glucocorticoid therapy, renal failure), make the safety and efficacy of subcutaneous insulin regimens difficult to maintain,” said the researchers. “Therefore, it is paramount to develop protocols that reduce PPE waste, nursing workload, and infectious exposures while maintaining glycemic control and reducing the risk of iatrogenic hypoglycemia.”

The team used the recommended glucose target range of 140 mg/dL to 180 mg/dL. The protocol called for CGM validation with point-of-care glucose testing every six hours and any time glucose levels dropped below 100 mg/dL, which reduced fingersticks by 63% and freed up nursing time and personal protective equipment. In addition, advantages of the protocol included “the ability to achieve and maintain adequate glycemic control” and “remote real-time glucose monitoring by additional staff/consult team and glucose telemetry,” the team said.

“As the health care community works toward a new normal, the use of diabetes technology can help alleviate staff concerns related to work burden, exposure, and PPE consumption, while improving glycemic control during this health care crisis,” they concluded.