Military Hospital Challenged to Control Glucose in Peri-Operative Setting

Technology Could Help When Surgery Involves Patients With Diabetes

Patients with diabetes and uncontrolled blood sugar levels are much less likely to have optimal results after surgery. Yet, hospitals, even large military facilities, aren’t always able to keep track of glucose ranges and respond efficiently when hyperglycemia occurs. A solution being tested is the use of continuous glucose management to monitor blood sugar levels for diabetes patients and optimize their perioperative outcomes.

BETHESDA, MD — Blood sugar levels often spike for diabetes patients during the perioperative period, but hospital staff often struggle to keep track of hyperglycemia and properly treat it.

Researchers from the Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pointed out that, while guidelines don’t dictate an optional glycemic range,

a consensus among national medical organizations generally recommends serum glucose levels be kept under 180 mg/dL during the perioperative period. Their study at a large military medical center indicated that wasn’t occurring, however.1

Their study conducted from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2013, involved 762 adult noncardiac surgical patients identified with either a diagnosis of diabetes or a blood glucose value reported during the perioperative period. Results showed, however, that the recommended blood glucose range of 140-180 mg/dL was achieved in 31.3% (179 of 572) of patients before surgery and 28.6% (71 of 248) after surgery. Furthermore, the authors advised that a blood glucose value was not recorded before or after surgery in 24.9% (190 of 762) of patients identified as having prediabetes or diabetes.

The problem isn’t unique to military medical centers, and efforts are mounting to increase the use of continuous glucose monitoring in surgical patients to better control blood sugar levels and optimize results in patients with diabetes.

“Diabetes is a frequent finding in surgical patients. Monitoring blood glucose values during the perioperative period may allow for early treatment and prevent complications related to poor glycemic control,” wrote the Military Medicine authors.

A pilot study from the University of Washington, which is conducting a trial of CGM in surgical patients pointed out the lack of information on the use of the technology in hospitalized patients.2

“Our group was interested in its use in the perioperative period, since we suspect we would identify more extremes and thus more dangerous blood glucose levels than seen with traditional bedside blood glucose monitoring,” the authors wrote in Diabetes Care. “Given the lack of data for CGM use in hospitalized patients, and the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), we felt this is a critical time to share our data. Use of CGM could potentially reduce the number of health care provider contacts and use of personal protective equipment.”

Participants in the small study were eligible adults with diabetes who used intermittent home blood glucose monitoring and who were scheduled to undergo an elective general surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center.

The study team reported that continuous intravenous insulin infusion was used per hospital algorithm (target blood glucose 100 mg/dL [5.6 mmol/L] to 180 mg/dL [10.0 mmol/L]) until oral consumption was resumed, at which time subcutaneous insulin was initiated. Using a blinded Dexcom G6 CGM (Dexcom, San Diego), researchers placed the CGM sensors in the subcutaneous tissue of each patient’s upper extremity on the day of surgery.

In addition, usual care was followed based on institutional glycemic management protocol with glucose measurements primarily made via point-of-care (POC) glucose meters (Accu-Chek Inform II, Roche Diagnostics, Indianapolis).

Comparing Measurements

The CGM measurements were not used for clinical care, the authors pointed out, adding that, for determining the accuracy, they calculated the mean absolute relative difference (MARD) for CGM glucose values compared with the POC glucose measurements.

The 10 patients, seven requiring insulin, had a mean age of 61.5 and BMI of 35.9. The eight women and two men had a mean hemoglobin A1c of 7.4, and all required both intraoperative and postoperative insulin therapy. Reasons for surgery including malignancy in seven and morbid obesity, hernia and renal calculus in one each. Participants also had a range of comorbidities, with 9 out of 10 having cardiovascular issues.

The study noted that all patients received general endotracheal anesthesia, none remained intubated postoperatively, and none were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Researchers reported that mean CGM glucose was 146 mg/dL (8.1 mmol/L), with a coefficient of variation of 15%; time in range was 89%.

Per patient, the median duration of CGM monitoring patient was 62 hours, with, overall, 178 postoperative blood glucose values obtained and compared against the corresponding CGM measurements.

The MARD between CGM and POC was 9.4%, and 89% of paired glucose values were within the no-risk surveillance error grid zone.

The authors called the MARD “remarkable,” noting they were using POC hospital glucose readings and not a laboratory method for non-ICU patients receiving both intravenous and subcutaneous insulin.

Researchers expressed confidence in using the CGM device safely in the hospital for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and suggested that, now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has emergently approved CGM for use in the hospital, testing all CGM devices in the hospital setting will be easier. “This could potentially have major implications for inpatient glycemic management after the pandemic, and cost-to-benefit ratios will be important to consider. In our current situation, use of CGM could reduce the number of health care provider contacts and the need for personal protective equipment,” they concluded.

The Military Medicine study pointed to two potential areas of improvement in the care of noncardiac surgical patients with diabetes: (1) improving compliance with obtaining blood glucose values before and after surgery and (2) reducing the incidence of postoperative hyperglycemia (>180 mg/dL) which potentially could prevent avoidable complications related to poor glycemic control.

Another study led by Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, however, raised some concerns about using CGM during the actual surgical suite procedure, although it endorsed the technology after surgery.3

“Rapid implementation of remote continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is occurring across hospitals during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic,” the authors wrote in Diabetes Care. “Despite limited experience, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not objecting to the inpatient use of CGM to limit the exposure of health care workers to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and to reduce the waste of personal protective equipment. Recent efforts in non-intensive care unit (ICU) patients suggest that CGM devices are accurate in the inpatient setting and can help monitor patients remotely). In addition, two recent small trials enrolling non-ICU patients confirm the feasibility of using remote real-time CGM in the hospital.”

Researchers cautioned that the accuracy of sensors could be affected during various conditions that have not been well studied, such as magnetic resonance imaging, surgery, shock requiring vasopressor therapy or hypoxia. “To mitigate potential CGM inaccuracy, a hybrid approach using real-time CGM with periodic point-of-care (POC) validation has been suggested,” they noted. “We report here on the likely loss of sensor signal during cardiac surgery and potential loss of accuracy in the operating room (OR). We also report on the accuracy of sensors that recovered immediately after surgery during critical illness.”

The focus was on 13 patients who underwent open cardiopulmonary bypass, with robotic CABG performed in two patients. All patients received continuous insulin infusion.

“In summary, this information is extremely relevant because 1) we document that CGM technology is less reliable in the OR, which is likely related to electrocautery interference; 2) we show common patterns of signal loss and negative bias during surgery; however, 3) we observed that sensors that recovered immediately after surgery had adequate and sustained accuracy, even during exposure to vasopressors in the ICU,” the authors noted.

They added that their preliminary experience during the COVID-19 pandemic was that CGM use is helpful in the ICU to guide therapy in patients that require continuous insulin infusion to maintain glucose control, when hourly POC tests are extremely impractical.

“This information provides initial reassurance to providers that are using the technology in the sickest patients aiming at achieving better glycemic control while reducing the burden of diabetes care during the pandemic,” the researchers concluded.

They recommended avoiding making clinical decisions based on CGM readings after surgery until accuracy can be confirmed (e.g., within 20% of reference values) with POC testing or central laboratory tests.