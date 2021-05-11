Novel Testing Bolsters Evidence of Deployment Respiratory Damage

Debate has gone on for decades about whether deployment to the Middle East put military servicemembers at greater risk for respiratory disease. In an intriguing new report, researchers used a novel tool to evaluate military airway disease, multiple breath washout, and determined lung clearance index (LCI) scores were significantly more abnormal among those with deployment-related asthma and distal lung disease compared to controls.

DENVER — Whether being sent to the Middle East in the last 20 years has put military servicemembers at risk for respiratory disease has been vociferously debated, with most conventional wisdom settling on the answer that deployment does not, but combat might.

A new study challenges those assumptions, however, based on a different way of evaluating exposure-related airway disease in symptomatic military personnel following deployment to austere environments. It also is the first to link exposure to explosive blasts to measurable small airway injury.1

“Military deployments to austere environments since November 9, 2001 may put ‘deployers’ at risk for respiratory disease,” wrote researchers led by the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System in Aurora and National Jewish Health in Denver. “Sensitive, noninvasive tools for detecting large and small airway injury are needed to identify early disease and help inform management for this at-risk population.”

The study team sought to examine multiple breath washout (MBW) as a tool for identifying deployment-related airways disease and assessed host and exposure risk factors, compared to healthy controls. MBW is a noninvasive pulmonary function test that measures ventilation inhomogeneity using a lung clearance index.

According to the report in Respiratory Medicine, 103 healthy controls and 71 symptomatic veterans with asthma and/or distal lung disease who had been deployed completed a questionnaire, spirometry and MBW testing between March 2015 and March 2020.

Results indicated that military personnel who had deployed were significantly more likely than controls to have an abnormal lung clearance index (LCI) score indicating global ventilation inhomogeneity. After adjusting for sex, smoking status, smoking pack-years and body mass index, researchers determined that LCI scores were significantly more abnormal among those with deployment-related asthma and distal lung disease compared to controls.

The unadjusted variable Sacin, which is a marker of ventilation inhomogeneity in the acinar airways, was higher and therefore more abnormal in those with both proximal and distal airways disease.

In an unexpected finding, the study team also discovered that deployers who reported more-frequent exposure to explosive blasts had significantly higher LCI scores.

That would seemingly make sense, because a significant number of servicemembers deployed to southwest Asia report an increase in respiratory symptoms during and after their tours of duty. Yet, until now, epidemiological data has not demonstrated an increase in diagnoses of asthma or other respiratory illnesses.

While patients with active asthma can’t join the military, those who have not experienced asthma symptoms since their 13th birthday are no longer precluded from signing up.

A range of studies have examined the environmental conditions in Iraq and Afghanistan to better assess the risk of respiratory illnesses. Not only does that region have significant amounts of geological dust, some locations also experience high levels of vehicle exhaust and industrial air pollution. In addition, military bases in the area also used burn pits to dispose of waste materials of all kinds, contributing to the existing environmental exposures.

As recently as late last year, a study published in Military Medicine found no significant change in post-deployment forced vital capacity (FEV), forced expiratory volume at one second (FEV1) or in the use of inhaled corticosteroids or long-acting beta agonists. Tobacco use and mean body mass index also did not vary significantly.2

To conduct the study, physicians in the pulmonary/critical service, department of medicine, at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso and the Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, examined the health records of 642 active duty servicemembers with asthma. All had a documented diagnosis and spirometry measures on file and deployed to southwest Asia between 2006 and 2015. The focus was on servicemembers who had spirometry assessments both before and after deployment.

The Colorado researchers pointed out, “Following deployment to Southwest Asia and Afghanistan since September 11th, 2001, an unknown number of military personnel (“deployers”) developed persistent and sometimes disabling respiratory symptoms, some due to bronchiolitis and asthma. While deployed, many report exposure to high concentrations of particulate matter from sandstorms, diesel combustion, and burning waste] that can cause airway injury. Structural damage to the airway may also occur from physical trauma following combat-related explosions.”

Noninvasive Diagnostic Tools

The study team went on to explain, “Deployment-related respiratory disease clinical findings are often nonspecific, particularly in those with indolent constrictive bronchiolitis on thoracoscopic lung biopsy. Because lung biopsy is expensive, invasive and poses risks, noninvasive tools for diagnosis of indolent small airway injury are needed.”

Noting that MBW testing has shown utility in detecting early disease in cigarette smokers and early inflammatory distal lung disease in cystic fibrosis patients, they decided to use that approach in quantifying ventilatory changes in both mild and uncontrolled asthma

The study said it had two goals: (1) to explore the potential role of MBW as a tool for identifying deployment-related lung disease; and (2) to evaluate associations between MBW and both demographic and deployment exposure variables. Researchers posited that MBW would be superior to spirometry or diffusion capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO) for identifying airway injury following military deployment; they also hypothesized that “deployment duration and/or exposure to explosive blasts would confer risk for airways dysfunction detectable by MBW.”

The study was touted as the first to demonstrate that, “in a sizeable cohort of military deployers with persistent respiratory symptoms and normal spirometry, MBW measurements are helpful in distinguishing deployers with clinically confirmed distal lung disease and asthma from healthy controls.”

They deemed it notable that the majority (76%) of deployers who had higher, more abnormal LCI scores had normal spirometry, which signaled that LCI is more sensitive than spirometry in the noninvasive detection of deployment-related lung disease.

The authors also pointed out that, in unadjusted analyses, results showed that Sacin*VT was significantly higher in symptomatic deployers with both asthma and distal lung disease, and that those with deployment-related asthma alone also had higher Sacin*VT than those with distal lung disease alone. “Since deployers with asthma were diagnosed in adulthood following military deployment (and within the past 10 years, before long-standing asthma may have led to substantial airways remodeling), our findings are consistent with the understanding of Sacin*VT as a probable marker of peripheral airway inflammation with ventilation inhomogeneity arising in close proximity to the diffusion-convection front,” they explained, adding that longitudinal Sacin*VT measurement in asthmatic deployers could be a helpful measure of asthma control.”

The report also emphasized findings that frequency of exposure to explosive blasts might result in damage to distal airways as indicated by higher LCI scores. Researchers called for more research on the effects of blasts on small airway integrity.

Testifying before the Senate VA committee earlier this year, Anthony Szema, MD, a pulmonologist and director of the International Center of Excellence in Deployment Health and Medical Geosciences, described how respiratory problems are especially common among veterans serving near burn pits.

“The 2003 invasion of Iraq and resulting conflicts in the Middle East have led to the longest, prolonged military deployment in U.S. history. One million troops have served in Iraq and Afghanistan during the 18-year conflict,” he declared. “Now 26% of the 150,000 military personnel in the VA Burn Pits Registry self-report new onset respiratory symptoms. We noted 14.5% of New York-based soldiers developed new onset asthma, post-deployment.”

While some respiratory illnesses can be linked to dust, pollen, mold and even to proximity to explosions, he said, the biggest risk factor appears to be proximity to burn pits.

“Burn pits burn at low heat, generating more particles than incinerators. More particles are associated with increased all-cause mortality or death, cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes and lung diseases like asthma and COPD,” Szema pointed out. “Among these soldiers we have seen constrictive bronchiolitis and lung scarring or fibrosis. We can detect burn particles in the lungs of these troops.”