Providers Must Explain Complex Risks/Benefits of Lung Cancer Screening

Feedback From WRMMC Patients Helps With That

Federal guidelines recommend lung cancer screening for veterans and servicemembers who are or have been heavy smokers. Yet, because of a mandate for shared decision-making, it fall to healthcare professionals to explain the complex risk ratio to patients. Military personnel receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provided input on patient concerns and suggestions on how to respond to them.

BETHESDA, MD — Active duty servicemembers and veterans are about 76% more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer than the general population. This has been attributed to the higher rate of smoking in that population, although there are likely other factors.

The bottom line is that early detection of lung cancer is an especially critical issue for active and former servicemembers.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) has recommended screening for heavy smokers (30 pack-year history) between 55 and 80 who are current smokers or within 15 years of quitting. Because of the complex risks and benefits related to low-dose computed tomography (LDCT), however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires shared decision-making between patients and providers when it comes to initiating lung cancer screening. That means healthcare professionals must be able to explain the complex risk ratio to patients effectively, so they can make an informed decision.

Part of the reason initiating lung cancer screening is not recommended without patient consultation is that radiation exposure from chest X-rays and LDCT might increase the risk of cancer itself. In fact, one reason screening is not recommended for younger patients or those at low risk for lung cancer is that they are more likely to develop lung cancer from radiation exposure than having the screenings discover lung cancer.

Additional complexity comes from factoring in the impact of false results, which can sometimes cascade to include more screenings, other invasive procedures and increased anxiety. For example, a 2017 trial led by VHA’s National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention found that 97.5% of positive screenings were false.1

Furthermore, a 2019 study conducted by researchers from the University of Florida and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, determined that about 22% of patients who had invasive diagnostic procedures due to positive lung screenings experienced complications.2 It was the implication of the downstream costs to false positives—both financial and physical—that led the National Cancer Institute to recommend extensive communication between patient and provider.

To make this communication easier, researchers at the NCI have developed an online tool that calculates the benefit of an LDCT screening, as well as the risk of a false positive based on the patient’s clinical and demographic information. Because the Risk-Based National Lung Screening Trial Outcomes Tool (RNOT) was developed to provide guidance to providers and patients, the latter of which will approach the test with a wide range of backgrounds, experience and education, it was considered important to test its usability and impact on individual patients.

In a joint study between NCI and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the RNOT was tested on 10 servicemembers receiving care at Walter Reed. The majority of the patients were over 60, had no family history of lung cancer, reported having some form of lung disease and had been referred for lung cancer screening. The patients were led through the RNOT and extensively interviewed about the experience: what parts of it gave them pause, where they had questions and how the tool might be improved.

“Participants found their risk of lung cancer death to be lower than anticipated and were confused by changes in risk for lung cancer diagnosis with and without screening,” explained the NCI researchers in a recent report published in the Journal of Cancer Education. “Most participants indicated that the RNOT would be helpful in making screening decisions, despite reporting that there was no maximum risk for a false positive that would lead them to forgo lung cancer screening.”

Clearer Language

Common themes elicited during the interviews included a belief that a lot of the information given in the RNOT could be packaged in clearer language and that both the benefits and risks could be better explained.

“You may want to put a screen on there that shows what the amount of appointments a person diagnosed with [late stage] lung cancer [would have] and the amount of hours spent with follow-ups and going through the medical system,” one patient suggested. “When they see all of that time that they are going to be spending somewhere, [it] would encourage them to [get screened].”

Some patients found the phrase “false alarm” to be both alarming and confusing and suggested stating plainly that it means an incorrect or wrong diagnosis. Others thought the risk-benefit analysis worked as intended but that it might push people away from having the screening.

“If it’s saying, ‘Now if you go and have a CT lung screening your chances of a false positive [goes] from 18 out of a 1,000 to 383 out of 1,000—why would I go do that, you know?” one of the study participants said. “I think that is going to shut people off. It would me. Because the first thing I say, I am not going to spend another five or six appointments a year in the hospital when there’s more a chance of a false positive.”

While the RNOT was designed as a tool to be used by patient and provider together, the majority of the participants said they would much prefer to use it at home and that doing it during an appointment would eat into their already-truncated time with their provider.

“The time with the doctor and patient—you don’t want to interrupt with a computer program,” one participant said. “That’s the worst thing that happens. Or, even if you’re a doc or if you’re doing it like this, if we’re working together, and you’re turning around to do something on the computer, please don’t do that to me. … Talk to me. This is me. You have to have eye contact, and we will discuss it together.”

The researchers noted that this was one small study at a single center and that more patients with a wider range of experience would need to be examined.

“Further research is needed to understand the effects of personalized risk information on screening decisions and the best methods for integrating this information in the decision-making process,” the researchers stated in their report. “These study findings provide a preliminary look at how patients interact with and understand risk information that could contribute to shared decision-making discussions before, during, and after lung cancer screening.”