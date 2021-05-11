Telehealth Already Widespread at VA, Despite Big Pandemic Expansion

Good Example Is Inhaler Training for Rural COPD Patients

The VA was already ahead of the game when most of the nation’s healthcare systems adopted telehealth as a solution to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. And the veterans’ healthcare system was well-positioned to expand those services. In fact, by June of last year, 58% of care was provided virtually compared to 14% prior to the pandemic. A good example of telehealth effectiveness before and since the shutdowns is remote training on respiratory inhalers by the VA Puget Sound, WA, healthcare system.

MENLO PARK, CA — Beginning in the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA began a dramatic shift from in-person to virtual care.

An article in the Journal of the American Informatics Association pointed out that, by June 2020, 58% of VA care was provided virtually compared to only 14% prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak and restrictions.1

The authors from the VA Palo Alto, CA, Healthcare System and Stanford University School of Medicine advised that veterans with lower income, higher disability and more chronic conditions were more likely to receive virtual care during the pandemic.

On the other hand, they added, veterans age 45-64 and 65+ were less likely to use video care compared to those age 18-44 (aRR 0.80 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.79, 0.82] and 0.50 [95% CI 0.48, 0.52], respectively).

In addition, rural and homeless veterans were 12% and 11% less likely to use video care compared with urban (0.88 [95% CI 0.86, 0.90]) and nonhomeless veterans (0.89 [95% CI 0.86, 0.92]). Those conclusions were based on review of 42 million outpatient encounters in the healthcare system.

Telehealth Well-Established

Even before the pandemic, use of telehealth was well-established at the VA and has been used for years to improve care for patients with conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. COPD is one of the most prevalent diseases affecting the general population and has an outsized impact on the veteran population, affecting an estimated 15% of VA users—more than 1.25 million patients.

The condition also has a major effect on the VA budget: Veterans with COPD have been found to have more clinic, emergency department and hospital visits than those without, and because of the complications of treating COPD the cost of each of those visits is higher.

VA Puget Sound Healthcare System-led researchers posited that misuse of inhaler-delivered medications might be leading to many of those problems. Their study two years ago found that 20% reported not knowing when to use their inhaler, and 25% regularly questioned whether their inhaler worked properly. When observed by COPD nurses, nearly half of the patients made some sort of error using the inhaler.2

Researchers determined most of the errors were in dose preparation and inhalation technique. Common errors included not exhaling slowly before inhalation, not tilting their head up, not placing the mouthpiece between their teeth and not holding their breath, they reported.

Better education appeared to be the answer to the problem, but, because many of the veterans lived in fairly remote rural areas, the lessons were offered through telehealth.

“Among rural patients, the burden of COPD is greater compared to urban patients, with rural COPD patients having a greater risk of mortality and lower health related quality of life. Rural patients are also less likely to have access to care,” the researchers explained in their report in Telemedicine and E-Health. “However, one-third of patients have never received instructions on inhaler use, and most patients have poor technique. To be effective, inhaler training must be delivered by appropriately trained staff and, to ensure longevity of proper technique, follow-up sessions should be included.”

To accomplish that, VA Puget Sound created the Clinical Video Telehealth-to-Home: Advice and Training about Inhalers (CHAT) program. A pilot project funded by the VA Office of Rural Health, the CHAT program offered inhaler training via video telehealth to patients prescribed one or more inhalers. Patients were provided with a webcam, and a VA technician worked with them to install and test software on their personal computer or tablet.

The most commonly used medications prescribed to the participants were inhaled corticosteroids, short-acting beta-agonists and long-acting beta-agonists.

“Teach-to-goal (TTG) inhaler training sessions for all prescribed inhalers were provided by a pharmacist,” the researchers explained. “The TTG method breaks down the technique for each inhaler into a standardized checklist of 12-17 separate steps, depending on the inhaler. After observing the patient’s pre-training technique and assigning a score, the pharmacist demonstrated correct inhaler technique and patient’s technique was reassessed. Training was repeated until the participant demonstrated mastery or after three cycles.”

Looking at 67 rural patients who received care from the CHAT program between January 2014 and March 2016, the study team found that 94% were satisfied with their home telehealth inhaler education and that most, 96%, said they preferred it over face-to-face instruction. In fact, about three-fourths of the respondents, 76%, said they would not have received any additional inhaler training, if they had not had the CHAT program.

Prior to the training, the participants’ inhaler education was sporadic and came from disparate sources. Slightly less than 30% said they had only the package insert as guidance. And only a quarter of the veterans reported demonstrating inhaler use for their provider.

While a quarter of participants reported technical problems with the software during most sessions, only 19 visits were postponed or only partially completed due to unresolved technical issues. Those surveyed were unanimous in saying that VA staff was quick to solve any problem.

As for whether the training prevented hospital visits, researchers noted that time or a larger study would be necessary to determine the full impact.

“While this study did not detect a difference in emergency department and hospitalizations for all-causes or respiratory exacerbation specific, a larger sample size and longer follow-up time may be necessary to detect a significant difference in healthcare utilization,” the authors wrote. “Also, these acute care visits may have occurred at a non-VA facility, and therefore may not have documented in the patient’s VA medical record.”

The VA Puget Sound researchers said they believe that the benefits of the CHAT program and similar programs that provide better access to rural veterans are clear.

“Despite having greater health comorbidities and lower health-related quality of life, rural veterans use fewer VA and Medicare services compared to urban counterparts,” the researchers noted. “By using home video telehealth technology, the CHAT inhaler training program provided an alternative to in-person visits at the medical center for rural patients where geography and travel distances may be barriers to receiving this training.”