VA Documents Sharp Drop in Hepatocellular Carcinoma With HCV Treatment

Continued Surveillance Strongly Urged to Maintain Decline

The VA has been a medical industry leader in use of novel therapies to slash cases of hepatocellular carcinoma. HCV infection is the most important cause of HCC. The recent dramatic drop in HCC cases in the healthcare system has been credited to mass hepatitis C treatment since the introduction of effective direct-acting antiviral therapies.

“Despite effective direct-acting antiviral therapies that have been available since 2013, only 14% of patients with HCV in the U.S. were cured as of 2016,” according to an article last fall in JAMAl. “In contrast, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the largest integrated health care system in the US, provides unrestricted access to HCV treatments and approximately 85% of its case load has achieved cure.”1

Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System-led researchers examined trends in HCC incidence within the VHA from 2002 to 2018 based on HCV status. The goal was to determine whether the burden of HCC changed following widespread HCV treatment among veterans.

To do that, the study team identified all patients diagnosed with HCC annually from 2002 to 2018 using electronic health record data. They determined that the incidence of HCC/HCV total in the VHA increased from 2000 to 2015, reached its apex in 2015 at 31.0 per 100,000 patients receiving VHA care, then slid down to 29.6% to 21.8 per 100,000 patients receiving VHA care in 2018.

Specifically, among patients with a history of HCV, HCC incidence also peaked in 2015 at 1,061 per 100,000 patients with HCV receiving VHA care and dropped 27.2% to 773 per 100,000 patients with HCV receiving VHA care from 2015 to 2018.

After 2013, trends showed that the incidence of HCC/HCV cured increased and the incidence of HCC/HCV viremic decreased. By 2018, according to the report, the number of patients with HCC/HCV who had been cured began surpassing the number of HCC/HCV viremic.

Among cured patients with HCC/HCV who were diagnosed with HCC in 2018, the mean time since cure was 2.8 (SD, 2.2) years, according to the authors, who noted that annual HCV antiviral treatments peaked at 42,031 in 2016.

“Incidence of HCV-related HCC among VHA patients decreased from 2015 to 2018 following viral eradication efforts from 2014 to 2016,” researchers pointed out. “In contrast, the incidence of non-HCV-related HCC increased after 2015. Although observational data cannot prove causation, the timing of HCV eradication and declining HCC incidence, lack of decline in non-HCV-related HCC, and prior studies demonstrating that HCV eradication reduces HCC risk provide indirect evidence that this decline may be related to widespread HCV treatment.”

They also explained that the number of people with HCC/HCV cured increased to exceed that of HCC/HCV viremic because antiviral treatment does not completely eliminate residual HCC risk, especially in patients with advanced fibrosis. In terms of the future, the authors posited that, because cancer diagnosis occurred a mean of 2.8 years after HCV therapy among patients with HCC/HCV cured, hepatitis C will continue to be an important cause of liver cancer even after eradicating the majority of HCV infections.

Close Monitoring

The study team emphasized that HCC incidence trends should continue to be monitored closely “because patients cured of HCV may have yet to experience the full potential of risk reduction. These findings support large-scale HCV elimination campaigns, with continued vigilance for HCC in those achieving eradication.”

In United States, anywhere from 2.7 to 5.2 million patients are suspected of having chronic HCV. World Health Organization estimates suggest that 55%-85% of those would progress to chronic liver disease, 15%-30% would progress to cirrhosis and 1%-5% are expected to die due to decompensated cirrhosis and HCC.

The VA recommends liver cancer surveillance for all patients with Child-Turcotte-Pugh (CTP) Class A and B cirrhosis and patients with CTP Class C cirrhosis listed for liver transplantation who are eligible for curative or palliative (surgical, locoregional or systemic) therapies for HCC.

Guidance from the healthcare system points out that HCC occurs more than 80% of the time in patients with advanced fibrosis/cirrhosis and that surveillance of the at-risk population leads to earlier diagnosis and a greater chance of cure. In most cases, ultrasound should be performed every 6 months, with or without alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) screening in all patients with cirrhosis, although it says the field is likely to evolve.

The American Society for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) recommended in 2018 that no surveillance of patients with cirrhosis with CTP Class C is necessary unless they are on the transplant waiting list, given low anticipated survival for patients with this degree of hepatic dysfunction.

The VA also advises that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has not issued guidance on surveillance for HCC and that knowledge of specialty guidelines likely is limited among primary care providers

While HCC is increasingly being reported in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) without cirrhosis, the VA guidance suggests that the pathogenesis of HCC in this population might be different than with viral hepatitis and makes no surveillance recommendations for that population.

An issue in that is that HCC screening rates are not always consistent among VA facilities, according to another study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. A study team involving researchers from the University of Washington in Seattle and VA facilities in Seattle; Temple, TX; Westchester, IL; Pittsburgh and Miami assessed rates and predictors of HCC screening among patients with cirrhosis.2

Researchers reviewed electronic health records of 11,361 patients with cirrhosis from VHA facilities for receipt of HCC screening in the 6 months preceding Oct. 1, 2019.

While nearly half of the cohort (46%) received HCC screening over a 6-month period, how the patients were screened—whether ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, serum alpha fetoprotein—differed by facility.

The study also determined that screening was associated with race/ethnicity, body mass index ≥ 25, cirrhosis etiology, thrombocytopenia, Fibrosis-4 ≥ 3.25 and lower Model for End-Stage Liver Disease-Sodium. “HCC screening rates varied by facility. Higher risk patients were more likely to receive screening,” the authors wrote.