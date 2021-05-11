VA Study: More Research Needed on Optimal Course of Ketamine Treatment

MINNEAPOLIS – With major depressive disorder being an outsized concern at the VA, clinicians have raised questions about the optimal frequency of administration of ketamine in patients who have become treatment resistant.

That’s the issue addressed in a study from the Minneapolis VAMC. The dilemma, according to the authors, is that repeated ketamine administration in open-label and saline-control studies of treatment-resistant depression “suggested greater antidepressant response beyond a single ketamine. However, consensus guidelines stated the lack of evidence to support frequent ketamine administration.”

Treatment-resistant depression is defined by the Food and Drug Administration as occurring in patients with major depressive disorder who, despite trying at least two antidepressant treatments given at adequate doses for an adequate duration in the current episode, have not responded to treatment.

Background information in the article explained that ketamine, a glutamate receptor–blocking drug, has become a target of research for its antidepressant effects, and possible anti-suicidal effects. The authors added that single ketamine at subanesthetic dose of 0.5 mg/kg for 40 min has demonstrated improvement in mood within a few hours in some patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD, with the peak antidepressant effect occurring at 24 hour post-infusion with gradual loss of therapeutic benefit between 5 and 8 days.

In a study published in Translational Psychiatry, researchers compared the efficacy and safety of single vs. six repeated ketamine administrations using midazolam as active placebo. Subjects received either six ketamine treatment or five midazolam treatments followed by a single ketamine treatment during 12 days followed by up to 6-month post-treatment period.1

Defined as the primary end point for the study, conducted between April 2015 and march 2019, was the change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score 24 hours after the last infusion.

At the Minneapolis VAMC, 54 participants completed all six infusions. The authors reported no significant difference in change of MADRS scores between the group receiving six ketamine treatments and the single ketamine group at 24 hours post-last infusion.

On the other hand, according to the authors, repeated ketamine showed greater antidepressant efficacy compared to midazolam after five infusions before receiving single ketamine infusion.

“Remission and response favored the six ketamine after infusion 4 and 5, respectively, compared to midazolam before receiving single ketamine infusion,” researchers wrote. “For those who responded, the median time-to-relapse was nominally but not statistically different (2 and 6 weeks for the single and six ketamine group, respectively).”

The repeated infusions were relatively well-tolerated, they added.

Bolstering the argument for continued treatment, the authors noted that patients who achieved stable remission and stable response after 16 weeks of initial treatment with esketamine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in nasal spray form in 2019, decreased the risk of relapse by 51% and 70%, respectively, during a maintenance phase of esketamine and antidepressant treatment compared to antidepressant and placebo treatment.2

“These findings support the possibility that repeated ketamine in combination to conventional antidepressants is a feasible strategy to maintain treatment response,” researchers explained.

The authors called for more research, stating, “Increasing knowledge on the mechanism of ketamine should drive future studies on the optimal balance of dosing ketamine for maximum antidepressant efficacy with minimum exposure.”