Nearly 20% of Veterans Showed Decline During COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN DIEGO — While most U.S. veterans maintained or improved physical and mental function a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 20% showed a decline, according to a new study.

“The coronavirus disease-2019 pandemic has contributed to widespread social and economic stressors, along with substantial health problems, including loss of life,” according to the research led by the VA San Diego Healthcare System and including participation from the VA Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven. “To date, however, relatively few studies have examined the prevalence and correlates of declines in mental and physical functioning in U.S. military veterans, an older and potentially vulnerable segment of the U.S. adult population.”

As of the end of April, the VA reported that more than 960,000 veterans had been treated by VHA for COVID-19 and that more than 26,000 died.

The study team analyzed data from the 2019-2020 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative, longitudinal study of 3,078 veterans. Veterans were surveyed prior to the pandemic (pre-pandemic) and a year later during the height of the pandemic (peri-pandemic). The researchers conducted multivariable analyses “to identify risk and protective variables associated with pre-to-peri pandemic declines in self-reported physical and mental functioning,” the authors wrote in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.1

Results indicated that the prevalence of veterans who experienced functional decline (≥0.5 standard deviation reductions) pre- to peri-pandemic was 18.1% (N = 541) for physical functioning and 18.3% (N = 547) for mental functioning.

“Older age, greater adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and pandemic-related posttraumatic stress symptoms were the strongest correlates of physical functional decline, while greater ACEs, loneliness, pandemic-related posttraumatic and social restriction stress symptoms, and lower protective psychosocial characteristics were the strongest correlates of mental functional decline,” the researchers determined.

The authors suggested, “Results could help inform identification of veterans who may be at risk for functional decline during large-magnitude stressors, such as national or global pandemics.”