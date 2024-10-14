Pandemic Decreased Already Too Low Lung Cancer Screening Rates

NEW HAVEN, CT — A new study demonstrated how critically the COVID-19 pandemic affected lung cancer screening (LCS).

The study published in JTO Clinical & Research Reports investigated LCS utilization and associated predictors among adults eligible for LCS before (2019), during (2020-2021), and at a later stage (2022) of COVID-19.1

The research was led by the Yale School of Nursing and included the VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, CT, among other institutions.

The study team used cross-sectional, nationally representative, population-based data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System over 4 consecutive years: 2019 (n = 4484; weighted n = 1,559,37), 2020 (n = 1,239; weighted n = 200,301), 2021 (n = 1673; weighted n = 668,359) and 2022 (n = 20,804; weighted n = 9,458,907). Defined as the outcome was self-reported LCS uptake (0 = did not have LCS in the past 12 mo and 1 = underwent LCS in the past 12 mo).

Results indicated that, overall, of about 11.9 million individuals eligible for LCS, about 2.1 million received LCS in 4 years (2019-2022). National rates of LCS among individuals eligible for screening were 16.3% (95% confidence interval [CI]:14.4-18.5), 19.4% (95% CI:15.3-24.3), 18.3% (95% CI:15.6-21.3) and 18.1% (95% CI:17.1-19.2) in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“Respondents reporting lung disease and cancer (other than lung cancer) history were more likely to receive LCS across all 4 years,” the researchers pointed out. “During the pandemic (2020), Hispanic (versus white), and rural (versus urban) residents had lower odds of LCS utilization. In 2022, men had increased odds of reporting LCS use relative to women. No sex differences in LCS use were observed in previous years.”

The study said its findings indicate consistently low LCS utilization (<20%) over 4 years. Nationwide efforts to boost LCS awareness and utilization are essential for mitigating the lung cancer burden in the United States.