New-Onset Diabetes After COVID-19 Infection Likely to Go Into Remission

SEATTLE — As researchers continue to investigate the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2, a new study utilizing VA data has uncovered an intriguing pattern: Individuals who developed new-onset diabetes after a COVID-19 infection were more likely to experience diabetes remission. But the study’s authors emphasized this does not imply that COVID-19 is beneficial for blood sugar control.

Concerned by previous findings that recent COVID-19 was linked to a higher risk of new diabetes, Pandora “Luke” Wander, MD, MS, and her team wanted to better understand the impact, long-term, of people’s blood sugar. “We were concerned that this was a sign that SARS-CoV-2 might be infecting and damaging the cells in the body that produce insulin,” said Wander, a core investigator with the VA Puget Sound Health Care System.

Their study, published in PLoS One, examined data from VA medical records between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2022. It included individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and those who had at least one laboratory test but no positive COVID-19 result. The researchers identified two cohorts of patients with incident diabetes—one defined by a combination of diagnosis codes, laboratory tests and glucose-lowering medication use (17,754 individuals), and another defined by two or more HbA1c measurements ≥ 6.5% (4,768 individuals). Diabetes remission was defined as two or more HbA1c measurements below 6.5%, taken at least 90 days apart, after the cessation of any glucose-lowering medications.1

Across both cohorts, the researchers found, remission rates were higher among those who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. In the first cohort, the relative risk (RR) of remission was 1.22 (95% CI: 1.14-1.29), while in the second, the RR was 1.27 (95% CI: 1.07-1.50). However, when researchers focused on nonhospitalized participants to equalize laboratory surveillance, the association was attenuated, with an RR of 1.11 (95% CI: 1.04-1.20) and 1.17 (95% CI: 0.97-1.42), respectively.

Wander cautioned against misinterpreting the findings as evidence that COVID-19 improves metabolic health. “This should not be interpreted to mean that getting COVID will have positive impacts on blood glucose or is a way to induce diabetes remission,” she said. “This finding suggests that some cases of diabetes following COVID are transient.”

The researchers said they believe that increased medical attention and transient hyperglycemia due to COVID-19 illness might explain the observed association. “The most likely reasons for the association we saw are probably that people with recent COVID had high blood sugar from their illness for a little while, or they had more blood glucose testing done, which was a pattern we saw in the data or that their blood glucose numbers just shifted up and then down near the diagnostic thresholds for diabetes over time,” Wander told U.S. Medicine.

The study relied on electronic health records, which, while powerful for research, come with limitations. As Wander pointed out, “Medical records data is a powerful tool for medical research, but has limitations. For example, persons found in medical records do not represent the general population and receive more healthcare on average.” This could mean that individuals with post-COVID-19 diabetes were simply under more frequent medical surveillance, increasing the likelihood of diabetes detection and subsequent remission.

“There is some evidence, also derived from health records data, that suggests that COVID is associated with a higher risk of complications in people with diabetes,” she continued. “In interpreting this evidence, as I have mentioned, it’s important to look carefully at differences in medical care received by the people in the study who did and didn’t have COVID because in some cases, people in the COVID group get a lot more medical care, both before and after they get COVID. Going to the doctor more may mean you are sicker, but it may also mean that you simply have more opportunities to undergo clinical tests and receive diagnoses than people who have fewer doctor visits.”

For clinicians treating veterans with diabetes, the study suggests that a history of COVID-19 should not significantly alter diabetes management, Wander said. “I’d make the case that these findings suggest that a history of COVID shouldn’t impact diabetes management very much, although more research could be done in this area,” she stated. However, she acknowledged that patients with long COVID might require different strategies. “If a patient has long COVID, different strategies might be needed, given that long COVID may have impacts on cognition, particularly executive function. This could, for example, make it more difficult for patients to adhere to complex insulin dosing strategies.”

Looking ahead, Wander is particularly interested in understanding the long-term effects of COVID-19 on glucose metabolism, especially in individuals with long COVID. “In the future, I am most curious about impacts of long COVID on people with diabetes. For example, does long COVID make it more difficult for people to stay physically active or to manage their diabetes? We are doing some work to look at this question now,” she said.