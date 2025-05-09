Active Duty Servicewomen’s Use of Menopausal Hormone Therapy

BETHESDA, MD — The use of menopausal hormone therapy among active-duty servicewomen (ADSW) aged 45 to 65 is somewhat lower than in the veteran population of the same age but higher than among the U.S. general population in that age group, according to a new study.

Menopausal hormone therapy (HT) has been shown to be effective in alleviating symptoms of menopause, noted the study in the journal Menopause.1

“While previous literature has described the frequency of HT use for the relief of menopausal symptoms in both the general and veteran female populations, there is currently no literature describing this frequency within the female active duty population,” explained lead researchers from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD, and colleagues.

Their study sought to fill the gap in knowledge by conducting a retrospective cross-sectional study of HT receipt in ADSW ages 45 to 64 during fiscal years (FY) 2018 to 2022.

To do that, the study team used the MHS Data Repository (MDR) to conduct a retrospective study of ADSW of those ages in the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The study analyses included descriptive statistics on participant demographics and HT type.

Overall, 13,629 women ages 45 to 64 on active duty service were identified, of whom 1,290 (9.5%) received HT. “Significantly lower odds for receipt of HT was observed among ADSW ages 45 to 49, 60 to 64, of Asian/Pacific Islander race, and all ranks below Senior Officer,” the authors pointed out. “No significant associations were observed by Service branch.”

The researchers concluded that the prevalence of HT use among ADSW ages 45 to 65 is lower than HT use among the U.S. veteran population age 45 and older but higher than among the U.S. general population age 45 and older.