Recent Women Veterans Have Higher Cancer Mortality Than Similar U.S. Cohort

TBI Raises Risk of Central Nervous Central Cancer

BETHESDA, MD — Female veterans consistently have higher cancer rates than women who have never served in the military. A research letter recently revealed that their risks for specific cancers are affected by whether they suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Overall, about 10% of U.S. military veterans who served after Sept. 11, 2001, (9/11), and deployed in Iraq or Afghanistan experienced TBI, which has been linked to a heightened risk of central nervous system (CNS) cancer and mortality.

The study published in JAMA Network Open noted that data about cancer mortality and the association of prior TBI has been lacking, however, even though cancer rates are increasing in female veterans. The new analysis compared cancer mortality rates between female veterans with and without TBI diagnoses to the U.S. female population.

Researchers from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, included in the study 442,715 female military veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. military after 9/11, were age 18 years or older and had received 3 or more years of care in the Military Health System (MHS). At least 2 years of care was required for veterans using the VHA.

Researchers from the VA Salt Lake City, UT, Healthcare System and the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, as well as several academic institutions, also participated in the investigation.

The veteran cohort was matched to the National Death Index (NDI) for mortality data from 2002 to 2020. Mortality data for the U.S. adult female population came from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) WONDER database for 2002 to 2020.

The study team then grouped the veteran and U.S. population cohorts by age (18-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years, 55-64 years and ≥65 years) with aggregate population and death counts.

For the study, TBI exposure was identified as a positive screening on the Comprehensive TBI Evaluation protocol or medical diagnosis of mild, moderate, severe or penetrating TBI. Cancer as underlying cause of death was determined from International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revision codes C00-D48 and grouped as all cancer (C00-D48), breast cancer (C50), CNS cancer (C69-C72), and other cancer (not C50 or C69-C72).

Higher Cancer Mortality

The female veteran cohort had 1,229 cancer deaths during the observation period; the median (IQR) age upon entry into the cohort was 29 (24-38) years; and the median (IQR) follow-up time was 10 (7-13) years. At the same time, about 5.2 million cancer deaths occurred among the U.S. female population. The authors pointed out that women who had served in the military had higher cancer mortality rates across all age groups for all cancer types.

“Female veterans with and without TBI had similar MRRs for all cancer,” the researchers explained. “However, female veterans without TBI had higher breast cancer mortality (MRR, 2.42; 95% CI, 2.15-2.71) compared with the U.S. female population than female veterans with TBI (MRR, 1.67; 95% CI, 1.18-2.26). Female veterans with TBI had higher CNS cancer mortality (MRR, 5.73; 95% CI, 3.86-8.12) compared with the U.S. female population than female veterans without TBI (MRR, 1.66; 95% CI, 1.22-2.20).”

The authors pointed out that the study was the first to reveal a disparity in cancer mortality in female veterans who served after 9/11 compared with the general population, representing a burden on female veterans and unmet research need. They wrote, “Female veterans who served after 9/11 had greater cancer mortality across all cancer types than age-matched females from the U.S. population. Additionally, female veterans with TBI had a 5.7-fold higher mortality from CNS cancer. Although TBI was not associated with increased breast cancer mortality, female veterans with and without TBI had inferior survival compared with US females.”

Possible contributing factors, according to the study, included risks associated with military service, cancer stage at diagnosis, tumor biology, and access to care. Limitations include potential underestimation of TBI burden and overlap of veteran deaths between the NDI and CDC WONDER databases, which may underestimate effect size, the researchers said.