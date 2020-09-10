Extraordinary times

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.” — Benet Wilson

Last month’s U.S. Medicine August 2020 editorial, “It feels like writing ‘Bad things are about to happen’ on a napkin and then setting the napkin on fire.” — Colin Carlson, was angry. This month’s editorial is an admission of regret for that anger, a recognition that anger serves no useful purpose in the face of national tragedy. It perhaps defines a better way to act going forward. Admittedly, the editorial was cathartic for me. Still, I am not sure it was much of a public service to my readers. The depth and breadth of the COVID-19 pandemic in this country has been overwhelming to society. It has exposed divisions in our union that have been simmering under our national veneer of unity. I have always believed that the United States was and is the best and fullest expression of democracy the world has ever seen: a government truly for the people by the people. We are the world’s example of how a culture could, despite its many diverse opinions regarding religion, ethnicity, politics, sexual orientation and economic standing, still coexist and thrive. I continue to believe these things, although the last few months experiencing the impact of COVID-19 on our society have been humbling to these ideas and a challenge to these beliefs.

Despite my rant last month regarding the reality of many American’s failures to follow the simplest of recommendations to stem the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus in our population, Americans with other opinions regarding the subject have carried on with activities which experts suggest enhance the transmission of the disease. As I write this, the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is in full swing, with thousands of bike enthusiasts crammed into the little town, ignoring social distancing and masks. The lead singer of the music group, Smash Mouth, entertaining at Sturgis, reportedly exclaimed to the packed audience, “We’re all here together tonight. F— that COVID s—.” The statement would be laughable if it were not such a sad expression of how misinformed an individual with significant social influence can be. SARS-CoV-2 viral particles are not offended by the comment. However, the virus’ primary function to spread was likely served well by this event. Hopefully, the concert was worth the lives this event will probably cost.

More self-righteous anger from me is not going to improve these situations. So, what is a concerned federal physician with the country’s best interest in mind to do in the face of this poor public behavior regarding the pandemic? Many of you have, and are, working on the front lines of this pandemic daily in our federal hospitals combating this virus. Bless you, and thank you. For those of us who are not epidemiologists or involved in the clinical COVID-19 battle, we can fall back on our most essential function as purveyors of the healing arts —education. The title “doctor” originates from the original Latin verb docēre [dɔˈkeːrɛ] “to teach.” I have always felt I am at my best as a physician when I am involved in educating my patients concerning their health or educating residents and fellows in medical practice. I perceive there is a tremendous amount of misinformation and disinformation regarding this pandemic. As federal medicine providers, our commitment to public service is established, and our opinions are free of motivations involving financial gain. Our society desperately needs our advice and educational efforts regarding the general understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic. I challenge my fellow federal medicine colleagues to aggressively seek opportunities to educate and influence the behaviors of those around us to promote practices that can reduce the burden of this pandemic on our country. In this spirit, I would like to share a letter I recently sent to encourage better behaviors:

Continue Reading this Article: Patient Satisfaction Ratings