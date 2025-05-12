House Committee Leadership Accuses VA of ‘Misleading’ on Budget Shortfalls

OIG Reports Lack of Data, Delays at Fault

WASHINGTON, DC — An investigation by the VA Office of the Inspector General lays the blame for last year’s budget shortfall on a lack of up-to-date data, as well as delays by VA leaders to respond to signs that their budget was going to fall short.

In July, VA informed Congress they expected a shortfall of about $2.9 billion for VBA in its 2024 budget and $12 billion for VHA in its recently-passed 2025 budget. The former was blamed on a spike in claims from the PACT Act, while the latter was blamed on hiring needs, as well as increased prosthetic and medication costs.

Fearing that veterans’ benefits payments would halt in September, Congress went on to pass a supplemental budget bill for VBA. Legislators were still debating the VHA increase when the department announced that, while the VBA bank account had been low, the expected shortfall had not manifested, and that the 2025 need at VHA had been nearly halved to $6.6 billion.

The incident resulted in confusion, alarm and ultimately frustration among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and ended the year on a sour note for VA leaders. The Trump administration has cited this incident as proof that the department is in dire need of reform.

A pair of recent OIG reports sheds some light on the causes of the budget uncertainty and presents solutions on how to address them.

For VBA, the cause was relatively straightforward. The department had not factored prior year recoveries into its projections, and a projected surge in demand at the end of the year was never realized.

“VBA officials ultimately justified the supplemental funding request as a precautionary measure to avoid potential payment delays to veterans,” the report reads. “[However] OIG found that improvements in financial oversight, reporting accuracy, and communications processes would have provided greater clarity and may have obviated the need for the supplemental funding request from Congress.”

At VHA, the events leading to the FY2025 projected shortfall are somewhat more complex or at least spread out across a longer timeline, investigators found.

Because much of VA’s budget for any fiscal year is provided in advance appropriations the year prior, the department is working with particularly outdated numbers. The original advance appropriations request for FY2025 was included in the president’s FY2024 budget, which was published in March 2023, hammered out during 2022 and relied on data and assumptions from 2021.

In November 2023, the VHA’s chief financial officer informed then-Undersecretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, MD, that the department was projected to come up short due to increased costs in both direct care and community care. In January, VA held a “financial sequester” where leaders talked about ways to stay within its 2024 and 2025 budgets. Strategies included reducing nonrecurring maintenance, holding staffing to FY2023 levels through attrition, and holding community care growth to 10% over 2023 levels.

Even as those strategies were being developed, they were already failing. In January, VA leaders were informed that the community care growth rate was already at 20%, and that staffing numbers were higher than anticipated.

Still, when VA had a chance to revise its FY2025 advanced appropriations request prior to the budget bill being voted on by Congress in March 2024, it declined. According to the report, VA officials said they still believed that the $112.6 billion plus anticipated carryover would be enough to fund the department through FY2025.

By July, that confidence had eroded, hastened in part by news of a shortfall in VA’s pharmacy and prosthetics services. That month VA leaders informed Congress of the projected $12 billion shortfall, which was later revised to $6.6 billion thanks to what VA leaders said were “aggressive efforts to manage the budget.”

In the view of OIG, while the problem might have begun with old data, it was exacerbated by VA’s own financial management processes.

“As the report indicates, not all stakeholders were fully engaged in the process of forming budget assumptions and assisting with estimates,” the report reads. “The financial management systems, processes and projections were limited by the availability of data that are sometimes years old. In addition, ongoing changes to budget estimates made it difficult to communicate the extent of the projected shortfall promptly and clearly to leaders within VA and to Congress.”

Recommendations by OIG include the department reviewing its healthcare projection methods, especially in the areas of community care, staffing and pharmacy and to institute quarterly reviews of key cost drivers and other areas of concern, so that VA leaders are not caught unaware again.

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), chair of the House VA Committee, pointed to the reports as evidence that VA leaders acted irresponsibly and “repeatedly misled Congress.”

“My committee will continue to review all information associated with this budget mess to get answers for veterans and taxpayers,” he said. “I will not shy away from compulsory action to ensure that those who may have misled Congress are held accountable for their actions including reviewing possible perjury by VA officials for lying to Congress.”