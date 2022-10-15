VA Research Provides Insight into QofL After Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplantation

BIRMINGHAM, AL — Patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) face difficult choices if their cancer recurs. Without treatment, survival is a matter of months. The curative treatment at that stage of disease is no sure bet. Hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, also called blood or marrow transplant or BMT, provides the best option, but not everyone survives its rigors.

Those that do face another set of challenges, a significant impact on their quality of life, which may extend for decades.

In light of the growing number of HCT survivors, a group of researchers recently undertook a comprehensive study of the quality of life of these individuals after transplantation. Donna Salzman, MD, of the Birmingham VAMC and the University of Alabama (UAB), and her colleagues at UAB and other institutions, studied 1,369 AML adult patients who survived for at least two years after HCT between 1974 and 2014 and 1,310 of their siblings. Results of the study were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1

They found that transplantation survivors had a nearly four-fold increase in the odds of severe or life-threatening conditions. Such conditions affected more than half of HCT survivors (54.9%) compared to just over a quarter of their siblings (28.4%), with other neoplasms, diabetes, cataracts, venous thromboembolism and joint replacement among the most prevalent conditions.

In addition, reported poor overall health at a much higher rate and were more likely to have activity limitations and functional impairments. The 20-year incidence of severe, life-threatening, or fatal conditions among transplant survivors was 68%, with chronic graft-versus-host disease associated with higher risk of multiple severe conditions. Relapse-related mortality flattened out at 30% while non-relapse-related mortality rose to 50% by 30 years post-transplant.

“These findings may inform evidence-based health screening recommendations that account for the evolving pattern of morbidity and mortality over time after BMT,” the team wrote. “Our findings support a long-term need for multidisciplinary management of patients with a history of chronic graft-versus-host disease, setting the stage for screening, early detection, and interventions to mitigate risk of adverse health outcomes.”