Skin Cancer Screening Rates Low for Veterans but Higher Than Usual

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — While it is well known that military veterans are at increased risk for skin cancer, what is less understood is how often they are screened for skin cancer.

A study published by PLoS One sought to determine the prevalence and correlates of physician skin cancer screening among U.S. military veterans.1

Researchers from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, used data from 2,826 patients identifying as military veterans in the National Health Interview Survey. To assess whether those patients had received a physician skin examination, a survey asked participants if they had ever had all of their skin from head to toe checked for cancer by a dermatologist or some other kind of doctor.

Results indicate that less than one-third (30.88%) of participants reported ever having a physician skin examination. Factors positively associated with receipt of a physician skin examination were:

older age,

greater educational level,

non-Hispanic white race/ethnicity,

having TRICARE (military) health insurance,

greater skin sensitivity to the sun and

engagement in more sun protection behaviors.

“The majority of military veterans have never been screened for skin cancer by a physician. Screening rates were higher among individuals with one or more skin cancer risk factors,” researchers concluded. “Future research is warranted to test targeted skin cancer screening interventions for this at risk and understudied population.”

Background information in the article noted that military veterans “are an important yet understudied group at increased risk for skin cancer, including fatal melanomas. This elevated risk is likely attributable to numerous factors, including: intermittent high ultraviolet radiation exposure from the sun during active duty; barriers to engaging in sun protection during military operations; high sunburn rates; elevated exposure to in-flight cosmic ionizing radiation; and over-representation of older white men among veterans.”

Because of that, researchers point out, recommendations exist for military veterans to receive periodic, routine physician screenings for skin cancer.

In fact, the authors advise that the rate of military veterans’ receipt of skin cancer screening is higher than the overall rate of 21.3% in the U.S. population in 2015.