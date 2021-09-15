National Guard Responds to Hurricane Ida Catastrophe

As of the end of August, the National Guard had activated more than 5,200 personnel in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama in response to Hurricane Ida, according to Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations.

Most of the troops were in Louisiana, according to Army Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon press officer. About 150 were in Mississippi, 100 in Texas and 40 in Alabama.

The National Guard can offer a variety of assets after a weather catastrophe, including high-water vehicles, rotary lift capacity and other transportation support, Taylor said.

Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, came ashore in Louisiana August 31, causing a significant amount of flooding and power loss.