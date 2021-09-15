National Guard Responds to Hurricane Ida Catastrophe
by U.S. Medicine | Sep 15, 2021
As of the end of August, the National Guard had activated more than 5,200 personnel in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Alabama in response to Hurricane Ida, according to Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, the Joint Staff deputy director for regional operations.
Most of the troops were in Louisiana, according to Army Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, a Pentagon press officer. About 150 were in Mississippi, 100 in Texas and 40 in Alabama.
The National Guard can offer a variety of assets after a weather catastrophe, including high-water vehicles, rotary lift capacity and other transportation support, Taylor said.
Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm, came ashore in Louisiana August 31, causing a significant amount of flooding and power loss.
Louisiana National Guard members in high-water vehicles and boats work with St. John the Baptist Parish officials to rescue people stranded in their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana National Guard photo)
Members of the Louisiana National Guard rescue people from high water in south Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida. As of Aug. 31, 2021, Guardsmen had rescued 359 people and 55 pets either by high-water vehicles, by boats or by air.
Members of the Louisiana National Guard coordinate Hurricane Ida response. U.S. Army photo
Almost 5,000 members of the Louisiana National Guard are in south Louisiana assisting with relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The Louisiana National Guard prepares to distribute supplies to victims of Hurricane Ida in south Louisiana. More than 5,000 members of the Louisiana Guard were assisting with relief effforts.
Cpt. Russell Parman of the Alabama National Guard’s 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion adds dots to a map tracking road closures and incidents due to Hurricane Ida.
Alabama National Guard Soldiers with the 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Mobile have been hard at work through Hurricane Ida watching reports, satellites and cameras and coordinating relief efforts with the Alabama Emergency Response Agency.
The Louisiana National Guard has rescued 359 people and 55 pets either by high-water vehicles, by boats or by air during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in south Louisiana Aug. 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds.