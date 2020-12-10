Recipients of the Inaugural AMSUS Sustaining Member 2020 Tip of The Spear Award

The Tip of the Spear Award is AMSUS Sustaining Members most prestigious award presented to the Federal Health Professional/Leader that exhibited the highest standard of ethical public/private partnership in advancing federal health in 2020 and the AMSUS Sustaining Member Company who best exhibited the highest standard of ethical public/private partnership in support of federal health in 2020.

With 2020 being an exceptional year, AMSUS- SM leadership expanded the award to recognize two Federal Health Professionals/Leaders and three SM member companies.

The 2020 Tip of The Spear Award Federal Health Professional/Leader is presented to Adm. Brett P. Giroir, MD, 16th Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Vice Adm. Jerome M. Adams, MD, MPH, 20th Surgeon General of the United States, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The 2020 Tip of The Spear award AMSUS- SM Company is presented to 3M Medical Solutions Division, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems, Inc.