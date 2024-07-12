Processing of ICE Medical Claims by VA Sparks Controversy in Congress

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an amendment to H.R. 8580, the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act to prohibit the VA from processing claims for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Health Service Corps at the Department of Homeland Security.

The amendment was sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), who said, “Today, my amendment passed the House to ensure not a single dime of Americans’ taxpayer dollars will continue funding this insulting arrangement. The VA must focus 100% of its attention on those who sacrificed in defense of our freedoms.”

Steube said the amendment is supported by Concerned Veterans for America.

Last December, Steube was one of 23 House members who wrote a letter about the longstanding arrangement to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.

The agreement between the VA’s Financial Service Center (VA-FSC) and ICE predates the Biden administration. Beginning in 2002, the FSC has processed medical claims for an ICE program that provides medical services to migrants detained by the border security agency. The VA center does similar work under separate contracts for a variety of other federal offices.

The controversy isn’t new. Months ago, Republican legislators butted heads with VA officials over the question of whether department resources were being spent on immigrants who have been placed in ICE custody.

The confrontation came during a House VA Oversight Subcommittee hearing examining VA’s revolving funds, which contain enterprises within VA designed to be self-sustaining. That includes a 21-year-old agreement with ICE to handle the processing of medical claims for people in their custody.

Questions about this agreement have cropped up in Congress before, along with outcries that VA medical care was being used to treat nonveteran detainees. This most-recent wave includes proposed legislation introduced last December by House VA Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-IL) that would bar VA from using any department resources on processing claims for ICE detainees.

At the hearing, VA officials tried to put fears that VA is spending its own resources on detainees to rest.

“I think there’s been a lot of mischaracterizations in the media around the Financial Services Center’s relationship with [ICE],” VA Deputy Assistant Secretary Teresa Riffel told the subcommittee. “I want to make it really clear that there’s no VA funds or VA healthcare professionals that provide any services to those individuals who are in the custody of ICE. There never have. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years. The relationship is solely to process medical claims … and the IHSC [the ICE Health Service Corps] provides advance funds to the VA Financial Services Center for that work.”

As for why VA was originally contracted to do this work, Riffel explained that the skill to process healthcare claims is “actually fairly unique.”

“The Financial Services Center does this for VHA and also for this other government agency, IHSC,” she said. “Through economies of scale, we’re able to spread the overhead necessary to perform this service.”

The partnership actually provides a net gain for VA and veterans, she noted.

“IHSC is absorbing some of the overhead in that medical claims processing product line,” she said. “It’s a good example of shared services across government.”

Several Democrats on the subcommittee spoke out against the interrogation of this agreement with ICE as empty political theater.

“The argument that this takes away manpower from processing veterans’ claims is blatantly false and intended to incite outrage against VA and migrant communities,” declared Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN).

However, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) latched onto the fact that ICE uses community healthcare providers to dispense care to detainees as a possible conflict of responsibility.

“Is it possible that some of the same healthcare providers who are part of the VA’s community care network would also be the same providers who treat the illegal immigrants who are detained by ICE?” he asked.

Riffel informed him that there was no analysis to indicate one way or the other whether this was true. This led to a contentious back-and-forth, with Rosendale attempting and ultimately failing to bait Riffel into admitting to the possibility.

“This arrangement could result in illegal immigrants receiving treatment before our veterans do,” Rosendale declared. “And, quite frankly, to this committee that is unacceptable.”

While much of the hearing was spent focusing on the ICE contract, concerns were raised around VA’s use of revolving funds as a whole. Its two largest funds—the Franchise Fund and Supply Fund—run into the billions of dollars and deal with everything from law enforcement training and debt collection to the sale of burial flags. Any profit from the various enterprises contained in the funds goes back into the funds’ reserves, rather than to the U.S. Treasury, placing these enterprises outside of the yearly congressional appropriations process.

House subcommittee Chair Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) noted that this could encourage VA to add new contracts to the funds for the sake of profit rather than the best interests of the department and veterans.

“The revolving fund may be an effective way to provide services but can always be a blind spot,” Kiggans said. “We need to make sure VA is not creating new enterprises for the sake of empire building.”