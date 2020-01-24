New and Emerging Devices Could Transform Musculoskeletal Surgeries

Several recently approved devices have the potential to improve outcomes for servicemembers and veterans with musculoskeletal injuries. Additional promising devices and procedures are now in testing. Some notable innovations include:

Barricaid: Approved for use following limited lumbar discectomy, Barricaid closes annular defects of at least 6 mm in width to reduce the incidence of reherniation. Reherniation occurs in about 10% of lumbar discectomies among service members.1 The device includes a polyester mesh to block the annular opening with a titanium bone anchor.

activL Artificial Disc with Intelligent Motion Technology: This third generation artificial disc can be implanted in the lumbar region in a single step. The mobile core enables more natural translational and rotational movement, while providing mechanical stability.

Bridge-enhanced ACL repair (BEAR): The BEAR implant uses a bio-engineered sponge to create a bridging scaffold into which the torn ends of the ACL are stitched. Healing is stimulated by applying the patient’s blood to the scaffold. Instead of requiring an autograft with another tendon, the scaffold enables a torn ACL to repair itself, returning to comparable strength and structure as the ACL in the uninjured knee.2

In approving the Barricaid Anular Closure Device in March, the Food and Drug Administration said the device is designed to reduce the chance of reherniation at that specific spinal level (L4-S1) from occurring, adding that, after a three-year follow-up in a clinical study, patients receiving the Barricaid device had fewer reherniations

It is used to close the hole in a patient’s spinal bone (vertebrae) following a limited discectomy procedure in the lower back (L4-S1) after an initial herniated disc. To do that, it rests in the disc space to reduce the number of potential reherniations.

According to the FDA, the product is indicated for patients with a numbness or weakness that extends to the buttock or legs — with or without back pain — caused by a herniation that is pinching a nerve root in the spine at one level between L4 and S1 that requires a limited discectomy procedure.

If it is determined during the surgery that the size of the hole left when the ruptured portion of the disc is removed is between 4- 6 mm tall and 6-12 mm wide, the surgeon can implant the Barricaid, according to the FDA. If the hole is not large, then the likelihood for another herniation or operation is naturally lower, and the patient does not qualify for use of this device.