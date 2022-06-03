Quality Measures “Markedly Improve” NSCLC Surgery Outcomes for Veterans

by | Jun 3, 2022

  1. LOUIS — Surgery remains the first choice treatment for stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for patients who can withstand it. As a result, most patients with early stage disease and their physicians opt for surgery.

A new study asks: Could establishment of a surgical quality score improve their outcomes?

Researchers at the VA St. Louis Health Care System and the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis sought to determine whether a novel method of scoring surgical quality could improve overall and disease-free survival. To answer the question, they conducted a retrospective cohort study among veterans who underwent definitive surgical treatment for stage 1 NSCLC between 2006 and 2016. 1

Drawing on current guidelines for treatment, the team identified five surgical quality measures: timeliness, defined as within 12 weeks of diagnosis; use of a minimally invasive approach; anatomic resection via lobectomy; nodal sampling of 10 or more nodes; and negative margin. Then they used a multivariable Cox proportional hazards model to develop a surgical quality score that reflected the association between the quality metrics and overall survival and disease-free survival.

Of the 9,628 veterans who received surgical treatment during the study period, 68.9% received surgery within 12 weeks of diagnosis. Forty-one percent had surgery that used a minimally invasive approach, while 71.1% had a lobectomy. The worst performance was in sampling, where just over one-third (34.1%) had adequate (10 or more) nodes sampled. Conversely, the best performance was in achieving negative margins, which was accomplished in nearly all (96.7%) surgeries.

The team developed a normalized scoring system with 0 representing no quality metrics met and 100 representing the achievement of all the metrics. Over a median follow-up of 6.2 years (2.5 to 11.4), higher scores reflected progressively improved risk-adjusted overall survival. The median overall survival was 86.8 months (37.8 months to 149.6 months) among those in this highest-scoring quintile. The lowest quintile, in contrast, had a median overall survival of just 25.3 months (7.1 months to 45.8 months).

Just under one-quarter (23.6%) of patients experienced a recurrence of their lung cancer. Disease-free survival was associated with higher surgical quality score. “Adherence to intra-operative [quality metrics] is associated with markedly improved overall and disease-free survival,” the researchers noted. “Efforts to improve adherence to surgical [quality metrics] can dramatically improve patient outcomes following curative-intent resection of early-stage lung cancer.”

  1. Heiden B, Eaton DB, Chang SH, Yan Y, Schoen MS, Meyers BF, Kozower BD, Pur V. Intraoperative quality metrics and association with survival following lung cancer resection. J Clin Oncol 40, 2022 (suppl 16; abstr 8502)