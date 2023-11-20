CRC Screening Too Low for Veterans With Anemia, Hematochezia

Nov 20, 2023

Results indicated that the cumulative 2-year diagnostic workup completion rate was 22% (95% CI, 22%-22%) among veterans with IDA and 40% (95% CI, 40%-40%) among veterans with hematochezia.

“Veterans with IDA were mostly aged 40 to 49 years (37 719 [63.7%]) and disproportionately Black (24 480 [41.4%]),” the researchers noted. “Women with IDA (rate ratio [RR], 0.42; 95% CI, 0.40-0.43) had a lower likelihood of diagnostic test completion compared with men with IDA. Black (RR, 0.65; 95% CI, 0.62-0.68) and Hispanic (RR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.82-0.94) veterans with IDA were less likely to receive diagnostic testing compared with white veterans with IDA.”

The study explained that veterans with hematochezia were mostly white (105 341 [55.7%]), adding, “Among veterans with hematochezia, those aged 30 to 49 years were more likely to receive diagnostic testing than adults younger than 30 years of age (age 30-39 years: RR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.12-1.18; age 40-49 years: RR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.33-1.40). Hispanic veterans with hematochezia were less likely to receive diagnostic testing compared with white veterans with hematochezia (RR, 0.96; 95% CI, 0.93-0.98).”

  1. Demb J, Liu L, Murphy CC, Doubeni CA, Martinez ME, Gupta S. Time to Endoscopy or Colonoscopy Among Adults Younger Than 50 Years With Iron-Deficiency Anemia and/or Hematochezia in the VHA. JAMA Netw Open.2023;6(11):e2341516. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.41516

