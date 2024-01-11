Higher Dose Flu Vaccines Don’t Reduce Cardiopulmonary Events

BOSTON — Higher dose influenza vaccines don’t appear to reduce risk of cardiopulmonary events during periods of increased, local flu activity, according to a recent study.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and colleagues, including those from the VA Minneapolis Health Care System, advised that influenza-like illness (ILI) activity has been associated with increased risk of cardiopulmonary (CP) events during the influenza season.

A previous study, in the Influenza Vaccine to Effectively Stop Cardio Thoracic Events and Decompensated Heart Failure (INVESTED) trial, found that high-dose trivalent influenza vaccine was not superior to standard-dose quadrivalent vaccine for reducing these events in patients with high-risk cardiovascular (CV) disease.

The study published in JAMA Network Open sought to evaluate whether high-dose trivalent influenza vaccination is associated with benefit over standard-dose quadrivalent vaccination in reducing CP events during periods of high, local influenza activity.1

The effort was a prespecified secondary analysis of INVESTED, a multicenter, double-blind, active comparator randomized clinical trial conducted over three consecutive influenza seasons from September 2016 to July 2019. Follow-up ended in July 2019, and data were analyzed from Sept. 21, 2016, to July 31, 2019.

The study team ascertained weekly national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-reported, state-level ILI activity to assess the weekly odds of the primary outcome. The study population included 3,094 patients with high-risk CV disease from participating centers in the United States.

Participants were randomized to high-dose trivalent or standard-dose quadrivalent influenza vaccine and revaccinated for as many as three seasons. Defined as the primary outcome was the time to composite of all-cause death or CP hospitalization within each season. Researchers said that additional measures included weekly CDC-reported ILI activity data by state.

Participants had a mean age of 65 and were 75% male. Analyzed 129,285 person-weeks of enrollment, including 1,396 composite primary outcome events, which included 1,278 patients having CP hospitalization and 118 dying.

Results indicated that a 1% ILI increase in the prior week was associated with an increased risk in the primary outcome (odds ratio [OR], 1.14; 95% CI, 1.07-1.21; P < 0.001), CP hospitalization (OR, 1.13; 95% CI, 1.06-1.21; P < 0.001), and CV hospitalization (OR, 1.12; 95% CI, 1.04-1.19; P = 0.001), after adjusting for state, demographic characteristics, enrollment strata, and CV risk factors.

“Increased ILI activity was not associated with all-cause death (OR, 1.00; 95% CI, 0.88-1.13; P > 0.99),” the authors pointed out, adding, “High-dose compared with standard-dose vaccine did not significantly reduce the primary outcome, even when the analysis was restricted to weeks of high ILI activity (OR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.65-1.20; P = 0.43). Traditionally, warmer months in the U.S. were associated with lower CV risk independent of local ILI activity.”

The researchers concluded that, based on their secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial, ILI activity was temporally associated with increased CP events in patients with high-risk CV disease, and a higher influenza vaccine dose did not significantly reduce temporal CV risk. “Other seasonal factors may play a role in the coincident high rates of ILI and CV events,” they suggested.

 

  1. Hegde SM, Claggett BL, Udell JA, Kim K, Joseph J, Farkouh ME, Peikert A, Bhatt AS, Tattersall MC, Bhatt DL, Cooper LS, Solomon SD, Vardeny O. Temporal Association Among Influenza-Like Illness, Cardiovascular Events, and Vaccine Dose in Patients With High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease: Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2023 Sep 5;6(9):e2331284. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.31284. PMID: 37707817; PMCID: PMC10502520.

