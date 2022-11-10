DoD and VA Update Guideline for Management of Major Depressive Disorder

Ketamine, Esketamine Suggested for Unresponsive Patients

SAN FRANCISCO ― Expansion of interventional psychiatry and updated algorithms to help guide physicians in making choices about therapies for depression are among important updates included in the newly revised 2022 VA-DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for Management of Major Depressive Disorder.

The guideline, created to guide care provided by the DoD and VA staff as well as care obtained by the DoD and VA from community partners, is systematically updated every five to six years to reflect the most current research on depression treatment, said John McQuaid, PhD, associate chief of staff for health equity at San Francisco VA Health Care System and a leader of the work group for the guideline revision.

For the update, senior leaders within the VA and DoD assembled a team that included clinical stakeholders and conformed to the National Academy of Medicine’s tenets for trustworthy clinical practice guidelines. The guideline panel developed key questions, systematically searched and evaluated the literature, created two one-page algorithms, and distilled 36 recommendations for care using the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation) system. Select recommendations that were identified by the authors to represent key changes from the prior clinical practice guideline, published in 2016, were presented in a synopsis published in the October Annals of Internal Medicine.1

What’s New About the 2022 Guideline

Changes from the previous guideline include:

Interventions Considered but Not Recommended at This Time

Not all reviews of current literature led to changes in previous recommendations. Interventions considered but not recommended for the 2022 guideline included hallucinogens and pharmacogenomic testing.

Hallucinogens. The literature search for research on hallucinogens for the treatment of depression produced one small study of psilocybin. Although those who completed the study had significantly improved depressive symptoms at weeks 5 and 8, concerns about psilocybin―including potential for dependence and the risk for psychotic events and harmful behavior in patients who do not receive appropriate guidance throughout the treatment process―and limited evidence related to psilocybin’s safety and efficacy, led the work group to recommend against its use. The work group also recommends against the use of MDMA, cannabis or other unapproved pharmacologic agents in settings outside clinical trials. Trials in veterans are currently under way and may provide more clarity on the utility of psilocybin in the future, they wrote.

Pharmacogenomic testing. The work group reviewed evidence on the use of pharmacogenomic testing as a guide for selecting antidepressants and determined there was not sufficient evidence to make a recommendation either for against its use. “Although there is extensive interest in developing approaches to better match patients to treatments, only one systematic

review that included four [randomized controlled trials] and two open-label trials was available, along with limited additional RCTs,” the authors wrote. “Overall, the findings were mixed in terms of outcomes, and the quality of evidence was very low due to small sample sizes and concerns about potential bias because the studies were commercially funded.”

The Importance of Guidelines

Because research has shown that depression affects active military personnel and veterans at a significantly higher rate than that of the civilian population, treatment guidelines geared to that population are exceedingly important. “The fact that these guidelines are updated consistently―the VA ad DoD have a structure in place to assure updates―really helps to keep us at the forefront of what the current literature tells us,” McQuaid said.

In addition to the full guideline, the VA and DoD also produce a selection of materials to help providers, patients and families guide their decision-making, McQuaid said. For more information, he suggested the following link:: Management of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) (2022)