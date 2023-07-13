Female Post-9/11 Veterans More Likely to Have MS Than Males

WASHINGTON, DC — Among post-9/11 veterans, sex-based differences were common in an assessment of health status. For example, women had higher odds for multiple sclerosis and a range of other conditions compared to men.

“Large-scale epidemiological studies suggest that veterans may have poorer physical health than nonveterans, but this has been largely unexamined in post-9/11 veterans despite research indicating their high levels of disability and healthcare utilization,” according to the VA’s Office of Patient Care Services in Washington. “Additionally, little investigation has been conducted on sex-based differences and interactions by veteran status.”

The report in the journal Preventive Medicine Report added, “Notably, few studies have explored veteran physical health in relation to national health guidelines.”1

The study team analyzed weighted data were analyzed on 19,693 post-9/11 U.S. veterans and nonveterans. Participants were 6,992 women and 12,701 mean with 4,533 overall being nonveterans.

The researcher’s estimated prevalence was estimated for 24 physical health conditions classified by Healthy People 2020 targeted topic areas. Results indicated that back/neck pain was most reported by veterans (49.3 %), twice that of nonveterans (22.8 %)(p < 0.001). In addition, adjusted odds ratios (AORs) for musculoskeletal and hearing disorders, traumatic brain injury, and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) were 3-6 times higher in veterans versus nonveterans (p < 0.001).

Women, as compared to men, had the greatest adjusted odds for bladder infections (males:females, AOR = 0.08, 95 % CI:0.04-0.18)(p < 0.001), and greater odds than men for multiple sclerosis, CFS, cancer, irritable bowel syndrome/colitis, respiratory disease, some musculoskeletal disorders, and vision loss (p < 0.05).

On the other hand, according to the report, cardiovascular-related conditions were most prominent for men (p < 0.001). In addition, veteran status by sex interactions were found for obesity (p < 0.03; greater for male veterans) and migraine (p < 0.01; greater for females).

“Healthy People 2020 targeted topic areas exclude some important physical health conditions that are associated with being a veteran. National health guidelines for Americans should provide greater consideration of veterans in their design,” the authors suggested.