New Line of USP <800> Labels Can Help Assure Staff, Patient Safety

IVYLAND, PA – Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals understand the importance of clearly identifying medications requiring special handling, such as those covered by USP <800> and that the safety of staff and patients is at stake.

That’s why Medi-Dose/EPS has introduced a new line of USP <800> labels promoting the proper handling of hazardous drugs (HDs).

Featuring dedicated messages and bold color schemes, the labels help clinicians to be cautious when handling, transporting, and disposing hazardous medications. The USP <800> labels are used by pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, physicians’ practices, and veterinary practices to improve environmental protection and, especially, assure patient and worker safety.

“We’re always working to improve the medication packaging experience for pharmacists and nurses, while helping to reduce medication errors”, says Robert Braverman, president of Medi-Dose. “This new line of UPS <800> Labels again demonstrates our commitment to maintaining medication and practitioner safety while enhancing the efficiency of your practice and your budget.”

For more information on all EPS Labels and complementary products, contact Robert Braverman or visit www.medidose.com.