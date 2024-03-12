Surgery, Rehab Helps Restore Some Function After SCI

ST. LOUIS — How effective is surgery in restoring upper extremity function in patients with cervical spinal cord injury (SCI)?

SVI is a devastating injury, but using tendon transfer (TT) and nerve transfer (NT) surgeries often can restore upper extremity function. A study team led by Washington University School of Medicine and including participation from the VA St. Louis and Palo Alto, CA, healthcare systems sought to assess long-term changes in UE function between surgical (TT or NT) and nonsurgical groups through a comprehensive mixed methods approach. The results were published in the journal Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.1

For the multicenter, cohort study, the researchers compared data among three groups: those undergoing:

  1. no surgery,
  2. TT surgery or
  3. NT surgery.

The study team collected quantitative data from the Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) and Short Form Health Survey (SF-36), at baseline and long-term follow-up (6-24 months). The researchers also used qualitative semi-structured interview data from these participants and identified caregivers at baseline, early follow-up (1 month) and long-term follow-up (6-24 months).

Overall, 31 participants had quantitative data across all time points: no surgery (n=14), TT (n=7), and NT (n=10). The results indicated that SCIM scores improved in TT and NT groups compared to the no-surgery group (p<0.05). SF-36 scores did not differ among groups.

“Qualitative data analysis (n=168 interviews) corroborated SCIM findings: Surgical participants and their caregivers reported improvement in transfers and ability to perform activities of daily living, including grooming and self-catheterization,” the authors point out. “Improved use of electronics and ability to operate a motor vehicle were also reported. Post-operative therapy was identified as a critical component of achieving gains.”

The study concluded that both TT and NT surgery leads to quantitative and qualitative functional gains as compared to the no-surgery group. “This comparative information should be used to help surgeons discuss treatment options,” the authors advised.

 

  1. Skladman R, Francoisse CA, L’Hotta AJ, Novak CB, et. Al. Upper Extremity Surgery in Cervical Spinal Cord Injury: A Prospective Comparative Mixed Methods Study. Plast Reconstr Surg. 2024 Feb 12. doi: 10.1097/PRS.0000000000011352. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 38346159..

